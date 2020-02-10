Spoilers For ‘The Bachelor’ Paint Kelley Flanagan As A Villain, But Peter Weber’s Fans Aren’t Buying It

The Bachelor contestant Kelley Flanagan has been a somewhat unusual bachelorette on Peter Weber’s season this winter. Viewers have seen lots and lots of drama over the past few weeks, but Kelley has generally stayed away from all of the chaos. Many fans cheered her for when she challenged Peter in a recent episode. However, a sneak peek for Episode 7 airing on Monday night suggests that everybody might see a new side of her on an upcoming date.

A sneak peek shared via the show’s Instagram page focuses on Kelley and seems to be framing her as this week’s villain. The Bachelor spoilers have indicated that Kelley will end up on a three-on-one date with Peter in Peru for Episode 7. Based on this new preview, Kelley will be showing her assertive side as this date plays out.

At various points during the preview, it seems that Kelley will note that those who are weak won’t last. The Bachelor contestant is heard saying that the other women are children and she points out that she is an attorney. She’ll indicate that she is ready for Peter to go ahead and give her the rose already and she’ll apparently be blunt in thinking that this should be an easy decision for him.

The sneak peek also teases that nobody saw “her” coming as they feature Kelley smiling in what appears to be something of a sneaky or villainous way. The clip also dramatically notes that Peter never saw “this” coming and he is shown watching a vehicle pull away after what may well have been an elimination of one of his ladies.

Will Kelley suddenly turn evil during Episode 7? The Bachelor spoilers do indicate that there are difficult moments ahead for Peter and Kelley. However, it does look like the editing of the clip is probably somewhat sneaky and heavy-handed in making it seem that Kelley is suddenly the primary contestant stirring up trouble.

“Idc what anyone says Kelley is a queen,” declared one fan of The Bachelor.

“Y’all are too much sometimes we know Kelley is not the villain,” noted another viewer.

“Kelley is literally the best thing to come from this season and idc what anyone says or how editing tries to portray her. we stan a queen!!!” wrote someone else.

“Okay y’all calm down it’s just the trailer, we all know kelly is the most mature one left,” shared yet another fan.

If indeed Kelley departs soon as The Bachelor spoilers have suggested, quite a few fans are already looking ahead to the possibility that she could be The Bachelorette this spring. It seems she already has the fans rooting for her, but others suspect that she’d be passed over in favor of someone perhaps more malleable for the producers.

Will Kelley really transition into something of an over-confident villain Monday night or will she leave on a good note with fans mourning her departure? The Bachelor spoilers suggest that there are plenty of twists and turns still on the way with Peter’s season and everybody will be curious to see how Kelley figures into them.