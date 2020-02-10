Rita Ora Stuns In Low-Cut Gown With Long Leather Gloves For Throwback Oscars Post

The Oscars — also known as The Academy Awards — took place over the weekend and Rita Ora decided to share photos to her Instagram account from when she attended a couple of years ago.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a long gown that fell to the floor and had a long train behind her. For the top half of Ora’s garment, it was black. The low-cut number displayed her decolletage and showed off her back. The lower part of the outfit was white and layered. The front part was shorter and showed off a little leg while the back was much longer.

Ora paired the ensemble with black heels and long leather gloves. She accessorized herself with a chain necklace, sported short blond hair, and owned a bold red lip for the occasion.

At the big award ceremony, Ora performed. In her most recent upload, she shared a few photos of her singing on stage.

In the first shot, Ora held the microphone with both her hands while belting out one of her songs.

In the second slide, she appeared backstage, rocking an over-the-shoulder pose.

In the third pic, she posted another image of her on stage, singing on top of a circular platform. Ora raised one arm out beside her and looked very elegant during her performance.

In the fourth and final photo, she changed up her look and wore an all-black outfit. Ora held up a bottle of tequila while sporting lots of lots of necklaces and numerous rings. She posed with her hand on her hip and decided to rock her wavy blond hair down. Ora kept her makeup look dark with black mascara and eyeliner but gave herself a pop of color by applying a red lip.

For her caption, the “How We Do (Party)” chart-topper explained that performing her song “Grateful” at the Oscars the year it was nominated as one of her career highlights.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 205,000 likes and over 720 comments, proving to be popular with her 16 million followers.

“You killed it this night!!!” one user wrote, adding a love heart emoji.

“I still get goosebumps when I think back of this performance. YOU DID THAT RITA,” another shared.

“You are a beautiful person, we love youuu,” a third fan remarked.

“The most stunning women in the world,” a fourth admirer commented.

Ora is known for changing it up when it comes to fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Only Want You” songstress turned up the heat in a sheer ripped red dress.