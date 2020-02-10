Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Rocks Stylish Bikini Top In Snap With A Puppy

Gabby Epstein shared a new update to her Instagram account to promote her recently launched collection in partnership with a popular fashion brand, and her 2.3 million fans are loving it.

On Monday, February 10, the Australian model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself in different items of the fashion line.

In the first photo of the slideshow, Epstein posed with her back to the camera while holding an adorable puppy in her arms. In the caption, she indicates that the dog is a male named River. She did not say whether the pup is hers.

The second photo saw the blond bombshell without the dog and facing the viewer, giving a better perspective of her outfit. The model posed on a street with cute houses in the background. The pictures were taken in Venice, California, according to the geotag paired with the post.

Epstein rocked a pale blue bikini top that features a classic triangle top. The swimsuit has spaghetti straps that tie up behind the model’s neck in addition to another set of straps that wraps around her midsection.

The 25-year-old stunner teamed her bikini with a pair of light-washed denim pants. Her mom jeans sit just bellybutton, leaving her slender stomach and toned abs fully on display. The jeans also boast large distressed detail on the knee areas, adding a casual vibe to her look.

Epstein wore her blond tresses pulled up in a tight bun. A few strands were left loose at the front, helping frame her face. In photos No. 2 and No. 3, the model accessorized her look with a pair of round sunglasses.

For the past several days, Epstein has been promoting the items of her partnership with Pretty Little Thing. As its website noted, Epstein’s edit includes bikinis, swimsuits and beach accessorizes, in addition to pants, jeans, hats and more.

The photo proved to be popular with Epstein’s fans. Within the first hour of being live, the photos have attracted about 20,000 likes and more than 120 comments. The post will likely continue to rake in interactions as the evening progresses.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Epstein’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“So incredibly beautiful!!! In love with you!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a few heart-eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous. You two are adorable,” replied another fan.

“Gorgeous babe,” a third one chimed in, topping off the comment with red hearts and heart-eyes emoji.