Brazilian-Born American Model Kiki Passo Spills Out Of Tiny Bikini

Instagram sensation and Miami model Kiki Passo took to the popular photo-sharing app to show off her jaw-dropping physique in a new steamy update that made her fans go wild. The model stunned her followers with her enormous assets and enviable curves in a revealing bikini set.

The sizzling new snapshot showed the 22-year-old model stripped down to her swimwear, modeling a tiny white two-piece set with the top featuring clear straps that went over her neck and around her back. The bombshell left very little to the imagination in the racy attire, showing plenty of skin.

The skimpy ensemble appeared to be cut too small for her enormous busts. Boasting a low plunging neckline, the top barely held her ample cleavage and was too tiny that Kiki’s breasts spilled out from the sides. The model wore matching bottoms, featuring a tiny triangle in the front with thin straps across her hips that did little to cover her up.

In the brand new photo, Kiki sat on what seems like a kitchen counter. Several windows were seen behind her. She looked straight into the camera with a sultry look on her face.

The model appeared to be wearing full-face of makeup that included defined eyebrows, thick mascara, smoky eyeshadow, a hint of pink blush, and a shimmering highlighter. She wore her long, blond tresses parted in the middle and styled in beachy waves that cascaded down her shoulders and back. Kiki kept her accessories minimal, as not to take away the attention from her risqué ensemble.

In the caption, the model shared that she is “patiently waiting” for the sun to shine over Miami so she can spend time under the heat to tan her flawless skin. According to the geotag, Kiki is currently in downtown Miami.

Within the first hour of going live on the social media platform, the post had already earned a lot of love form Kiki’s followers. This latest addition to her feed gained over 28,000 likes and more than 300 comments. Many fans took the opportunity to rave about Kiki’s ample assets and body, showering her with compliments, while some admirers simply dropped a combination of emoji.

“You’re so perfect wow,” one fan commented, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“@cityofmiami you heard the woman, we need the nice weather back,” another follower chimed in, trying to “help” Kiki.

“The most beautiful woman!! I swear,” a third social media user wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

“Wow this is your best photo yet,” a fourth follower added.