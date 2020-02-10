Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Still Can’t Believe’ Kobe Bryant’s Death, Gets Tattoo Portrait Of Laker Legend

Beckham Jr. is just the latest athlete to get an ink tribute to Bryant.

Although it’s still a work in progress, Odell Beckham Jr. is inking up to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver shared a video of himself getting the portrait done on Instagram on Saturday, People reports. Although Beckham has not yet shared the completed version of the tattoo, the portrait, which will be on his right abdomen, appears to be of Bryant biting his jersey. Bryant was known to suck his jersey because, according to SB Nation, it helped him moisten his mouth when it was dry.

Bryant died in a helicopter accident along with his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers on January 26. In the aftermath of his death, athletes and celebrities have been paying tribute to the Laker, his career, and his life off the court.

In a January post, Beckham explained why Bryant meant so much to other athletes.

“You taught us ALL so many valuable lessons Kobe. Your sacrifice and dedication to this game is somethin that ever athlete can admire. You showed us that there is no substitute for hard work. You’ve been thru it, yet u always found a way to overcame it all,” Beckham wrote.

“This one hurt beyond words. I still can’t believe it,” he continued. “Somethin I live by and constantly remind myself of is that ‘Tomorrow isn’t promised.’ We’re gonna miss u brother. My prayers go out to the Bryant family and others.”

Beckham is already known for his wide array of intricate tattoos, which include portraits of Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Michael Jackson, and Heath Ledger’s Joker. When it’s finished, Beckham’s Bryant tattoo will join that lineup.

Beckham is just the latest athlete to get a tattooed image of the Laker star. Just a week after Bryant’s passing, Lebron James shared a photo of his own tattoo honoring Bryant. James’s tattoo is on his thigh, and features a snake, which is a reference to Bryant’s nickname “Black Mamba.” The art also features Bryant’s numbers, 8 and 24, as well as the phrase “Mamba 4 Life” under the snake.

Anthony Davis, James’s teammate on the Lakers, also paid tribute to Bryant with a new tattoo. Davis chose to get a tattoo of a snake with Bryant’s logo wrapped around it.

In addition to the inked tributes, the city of Los Angeles also plans to hold a memorial for Bryant at the Staples Center on February 24, according to The Los Angeles Times. The event will also honor the other victims of the crash.