Venezuelan Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Flaunts Her Figure, Teases ‘Cleaning Is Boring, But Not Today’

Fitness model Michelle Lewin took to Instagram on Monday to show that cleaning doesn’t have to be boring. The Venezuelan beauty shared a short, fun video on the social media site and her fans are going wild over it.

Michelle’s millions of Instagram fans are used to seeing her do ordinary tasks around the house in Miami, Florida that she shares with her husband Jimmy Lewin. She cooks in the kitchen, cleans the pool, and lounges in bed, but on Monday, it seems it was time to vacuum.

Ordinarily, vacuuming might not make for a particularly interesting Instagram update. In this case, however, Michelle found a way to make it both fun and a bit sultry.

The short video showed Michelle wearing a simple white sports bra and pink workout shorts along with pink tennis shoes. She had a pair of glasses pushed up on top of her head, holding her blond hair back away from her face. The Venezuelan fitness model appeared to be fresh-faced and makeup-free as she walked toward Jimmy and the camera.

Michelle’s insanely chiseled abs were on full display in this workout outfit, and her muscular arms and legs were impossible to miss. She flaunted a bit of cleavage with this simple ensemble as well and she smiled as she shook her hips and pranced as she vacuumed. The fitness model’s followers couldn’t help but appreciate that she incorporated a few booty shakes in there too.

More than 13.6 million people follow Michelle’s Instagram account and even a simple upload like this drives an immense volume of engagement. The clip had nearly 210,000 views in the first 45 minutes after it had been posted and more than 22,000 people liked the video that quickly too. Plenty of Michelle’s fans commented and many were virtually speechless over what they saw.

Many of the comments on Michelle’s video consisted of just positive emoji or short notes written in Spanish. Some people joked that she was crazy and others noted she looked sexy even as she did such a basic household chore.

“I need a Cleaning woman this Hot and Beautiful,” praised one fan.

“House work just got a whole lot more interesting!!” declared another follower.

“Holy abs woman!” noted another stunned fan.

In Michelle’s last Instagram post prior to this one, she was showing off her latest booty gains while wearing a black thong. The Venezuelan bombshell may be slightly more covered up in this new video, but her insanely fit physique still makes it quite clear that all of her hard work is paying off.