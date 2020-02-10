Jenelle Evans Reportedly May Not Be Done With ‘Teen Mom 2’

MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans last April and while her contract is set to end in a few months, that may not necessarily mean the mom-of-three is done with the hit reality television show. A source spoke to Intouch and explained that although Jenelle’s contract with the network is up in April, there is a chance she could still come back to the show.

“It was never said that Jenelle is done with Teen Mom 2 or is not returning to Teen Mom 2,” the source explained. Recent reports revealed that Jenelle would be released from her contract with MTV in April. At that time, she would be able to pursue opportunities with other networks.

The source went on to explain that although Jenelle’s current contract will end in April, there is still time until then and that “a lot could happen.” According to the source, there is a chance that MTV could still decide to bring Jenelle back to the show that she appeared on for nearly a decade. However, if they choose not to bring Jenelle back following her absence, that means the mom-of-three will be able to “pursue other television opportunities.”

While Jenelle has been away from the television spotlight for nearly a year, fans are still interested in her life and she maintains a large social media presence, things that the source noted.

“At the end of the day, let’s face it — Jenelle brings ratings. And if MTV decides to release her from her contract, there are many other networks that will likely be interested in picking up her story and following what’s going on with Jenelle.”

The insider didn’t reveal what other opportunities may be available to Jenelle. However, the source explained that even if Jenelle doesn’t return to Teen Mom 2, fans have not “heard the last” of Jenelle or her story.

Jenelle also posted on social media about the news. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of herself wearing distressed jeans, a white sweater, and a yellow beanie. She wears her long brown hair down and with some curl. The former reality show star is standing outside on a road with beautiful white snow dotting the landscape. She explained that she has been “keeping her mouth shut.” She explained that she was “sharing the truth” about her life before linking to the Intouch story. She disabled comments on her post, but within the first hour, the photo already had over 9,700 likes from her fans.

Whether or not Jenelle Evans will return to Teen Mom 2 or will be released from her contract is yet to be seen, but there is no doubt she has plenty of fans who will want to keep up with her life.