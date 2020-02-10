‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Looks Stunning As She Poses At The Sweetest Oscars After-Party Ever

The Bravo star looks so happy as she shows off her stepdaughters' adorable Oscars artwork.

Lala Kent looked stunning at the Oscars, but she was even more beautiful at home. The Vanderpump Rules star had a glamorous night out with her fiance Randall Emmett as they attended the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday, but the Bravo beauty couldn’t wait to kick her shoes off and get home.

For the Oscars, Lala wore a jaw-dropping sparkling Jaton Couture dress with a high-slit mermaid style bottom. Her blonde hair was worn down in waves. While she attended the ceremony with her man — Randall was nominated for an Oscar as one of the producers of the hit film, The Irishman — Lala’s favorite part of the night wasn’t hobnobbing with movie moguls such as Martin Scorcese at the Vanity Fair afterparty. Instead, the best part of the night came later.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder posted a photo to Instagram that showed her posing in front of celebratory drawings made by Randall’s young daughters, London and Rylee, after the couple got home. The sweet artwork featured pictures of an Oscars trophy and cheers and hearts for The Irishman.

In the caption to the post, Lala noted that “this” was the only party she really wanted to be at as she called it a “wrap” on awards show season.

In comments to the post, fans praised Lala for putting family time first. The Vanderpump Rules star will marry Randall in April, but she is already a loving stepmom to his two daughters.

“In love on how his girls love you and you love them. Beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“I like your priorities” another added.

“Get it girl! The artwork is precious!” another wrote.

“So adorable and I couldn’t agree more!” a fourth fan chimed in. “Peace and quiet at home celebrating is so special.”

Lala isn’t the only one who was happy to get home. Although Randall’s film did not take home an Oscar, on his Instagram story the film producer said he has the best trophy already with Lala as his future bride.

“I brought the best Oscar home. I got her right here, my little statue,” Randall said of Lala, according to BravoTV.

Randall added that while he will be an Oscar nominee “forever,” he will have Lala forever too.

At home, Randall marveled over his daughters’ artwork and noted that he won way more than an Oscar by coming home to such a beautiful surprise.

“I thank both my daughters,” Randall said in his story.”They are my everything, and this is so awesome. So I think I won tonight.”