Buxom Bombshell Danielley Ayala Sizzles In See-Through Lingerie To Tease 2.6 Million Fans

Danielley Ayala shared a sweltering new update to her Instagram account that has her 2.6 million fans going wild in the comments section.

On Monday, February 10, the Latina bombshell took to the popular social media platform to upload a couple of snapshots of herself in a skimpy lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

For the photos, Ayala stood indoors against a black spiral staircase. The model posed in front of a round mirror while holding her phone in front of her to snap the picture, putting enough distance to fit most of her body in the frame. Ayala did not include a geotag or disclose her location in the caption.

Ayala rocked a two-piece lingerie set that boasts a white background that is mostly see-through. However, the set has embroidered details that create flowery patterns in salmon pink and blue in strategic spots that prevent too much skin from being exposed, and thus, keeping the photos within Instagram’s community guidelines that prevent nudity.

On her upper body, Ayala had on a bra with an underwire structure that pushes agains the model’s chest, further accentuating her ample cleavage for which she is famous on social media. The top also includes a low-cut neckline and thin straps in salmon pink that go over her shoulders.

Ayala teamed her bra with a pair of matching lingerie bottoms with a double strap on either side. The top straps sit high on her sides, leaving her strong hips fully on display.

Ayala wore her blond-highlighted hair swept over to one side and styled down. Her straight strands fall behind her shoulders, coming to a rest on her back.

In the first snapshot, Ayala positioned her phone in front of her face, prevent the viewed from seeing her face. The second photo, however, showed her eyes, indicating that she had on a touch of mascara and a eyeshadow.

Unsurprisingly, the photos were a hit with her loyal fanbase. In just a couple of hours of being up, the post has garnered more than 115,000 likes and upwards of 2,300 comments, suggesting the photos will continue to attract interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the sultry pictures. They also used the opportunity to engage with Ayala’s caption, in which she asked her fans to share the first word they came to their mind.

“‘[W]ell damn….’ that’s two words, but you get it,” one user wrote, adding a few astonished emoji to the comment.

“[I] love this set,” replied another fan.