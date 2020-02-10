Pregnant ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Gender Of Baby Number Four

Although Kailyn Lowry has typically waited to find out the gender of her children until their birth, it looks like she decided to find out the gender of baby number four. On Monday, the pregnant Teen Mom 2 star revealed to Us Weekly that she will be adding another boy to her family.

The mom-of-three shared photos from the gender reveal with the outlet. In the photos, her oldest son Isaac is “team girl” wearing a pink shirt for the reveal. Her middle son, Lincoln, is wearing blue as is her youngest son, Lux. The boys are shown playing around in the blue confetti, indicating that they will soon have another little brother.

According to the reality show star, she and her boys are “excited” to have another baby boy in their family and she thanked her fans for their support.

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix. Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

The father of Kail’s fourth son is Chris Lopez who is also the father of her youngest son, Lux. While she revealed the gender of her unborn baby, she did not talk any baby names.

The gender reveal was also filmed for an upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. It is unclear when the new season will air, but fans will be able to catch the gender reveal when it airs.

Kailyn also took to Instagram to share the news about her gender reveal, sharing a photo of herself holding Lux and a confetti cannon while Lincoln, Isaac, and Kailyn’s friend are also holding confetti canons. She explained that she had already known the gender at the time of the reveal, but that the boys had not. Not only that, but the mom of boys revealed she had felt as though she would be having another boy. Fans were unable to chime in with any comments since it appears Kail decided to turn off commenting for the post.

Ever since Kailyn confirmed her fourth pregnancy last week, rumors have been swirling that she would be welcoming another boy. She also hinted that she would be having a home birth with her fourth baby, something that she has not done with her three other children. Kail is expected to give birth to her baby boy in July.