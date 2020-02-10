Jojo Babie Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skintight Workout Gear

The model left little to the imagination in her revealing activewear.

On Monday, February 10, American model Jojo Babie shared a tantalizing Instagram post with her 9.4 million followers.

The first picture, taken with Jojo’s smartphone, shows the 31-year-old posing in a gym with dumbbell racks and a treadmill in the background. In addition, a camouflage backpack, a shaker cup, and a container of supplement powder, all from the vitamin company 1st Phorm, can be seen to her left. Jojo snapped the sizzling selfie, as she turned her body, giving fans a full view of her curvaceous side profile.

The Instagram influencer showed off her fit physique in a black sports bra, adorned with 1st Phorm’s logo, and a pair of black-and-white leggings. The skintight activewear showcased her ample cleavage, flat stomach, and pert derriere, much to the delight of her audience. Jojo kept the sporty look relatively simple and only accessorized with her signature belly button ring.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her hair in a deep side part and tousled waves. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing glamorous makeup. The striking application featured smokey eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and matte nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted bright pink.

The following photo is a close-up shot of the container of 1st Phorm supplement powder.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for 1st Phorm. She stated that she enjoys the brand’s Megawatt V2 supplement powder, specifically in the flavor Strawberry Kiwi, as it increases her energy during her training sessions.

Many of Jojo’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow!! Looking amazing!!” gushed one fan.

“@jojo_babie you are absolutely PERFECT,” said another follower, adding a string of heart-eye, fire, and pink heart emoji to the comment.

“You’re simply stunning bless you,” added a different devotee.

“[You’re] always so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Jojo engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 36,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a particularly provocative photo, in which she wore red lingerie, with heart detailing. That post has been liked over 96,000 times since it was shared.