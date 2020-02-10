‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Wears Bandana As A Shirt & Minuscule Daisy Dukes

Kindly Myers’ most recent social media share is one of her hottest yet. As fans of the model know, she’s become most well-known as a “professional smokeshow,” since almost everything she wears leaves virtually nothing to the imagination. Earlier today, the Instagram star flaunted her gorgeous figure for the camera in another sexy ensemble.

In the caption of the shot, Myers directed fans to a link in her bio, rather than geo-tagging her location. She appeared front and center, looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. The social media sensation seemed dressed to please, rocking a light pink bandana with fringe instead of a traditional shirt. She paired the skimpy top with a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes, allowing her taut tummy and toned legs to steal the show. The model accessorized her look with a dainty silver necklace. The black tattoo on her side was fully visible.

To go along with the scandalous outfit, Myers wore her long, blond locks down and swept to one side. She showed off her beautiful features in a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption, Myers shared some inspirational words. Since the photo went live, it’s earned her plenty of attention from her legion of fans.

In just four short hours, the model’s post has garnered over 9,000 likes and 150-plus comments. Many followers were quick to comment on the photo to let the starlet know that her body looked amazing, while countless others simply raved over her beauty. A few more couldn’t find the right words and commented with their choice of emoji instead.

“Im in love, l love you Kindly,” one fan raved, adding a single red heart emoji.

“When you look this good, should be a standing ovation,” a second chimed in.

“Always so beautiful. I can’t take my eyes off of you Kindly,” raved a third social media user, adding a few flame emoji to their comment.

Over the past few weeks, the Playboy model has been delighting her Instagram fans with a series of alluring shots. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Myers sizzled in another revealing look, that time in a skimpy red bikini. In the caption of the post, Myers told her followers that she was in Costa Rica. She struck a sexy pose next to a swimsuit-clad pal for the shot. That post also earned her rave reviews from fans.