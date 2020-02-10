Sara Underwood Flaunts Curves In A Skimpy Thong Bikini & Fires Back At The Haters

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 9.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap that showcased her curves in a minuscule thong bikini. Though the picture itself was sexy, Sara paired it with a fierce caption that fired back at her haters.

In the picture itself, Sara posed in the midst of a lush green forest looking like a blond goddess. The bombshell wore a pair of skimpy white bikini bottoms that flaunted her perky derriere and toned legs, and positioned her legs in a way that showcased her hourglass physique. She paired the bikini bottoms with a simple string bikini top that tied behind her back and at her neck. Though the front of the swimsuit wasn’t visible, given the amount of side boob on display in the look, the top likely showcased plenty of Sara’s cleavage as well.

Her blond locks were down in a simple style, and she gazed off into the distance, looking flawless. Sara got real in the caption of the post and addressed an issue that arose on her Instagram page recently. She started her caption by drawing her followers’ attention to her rear, before launching into her statement.

“I’m beyond sick of these hypocritical pages that claim to be trying to combat the worst of social media but are the ultimate cyber bully, operating under the guide of honorable philosophies like protecting nature and LNT. You recklessly jump to A LOT of conclusion which causes lies to be spread, lives to get threatened, and people’s finances to be messed with. It needs to stop.”

Sara didn’t provide any more context for the drama on the latest post, but she seemed to be referencing an issue that arose a few days ago, with a picture she took in a scenic landscape beyond the boundary line of where people were allowed to stand.

Many of her fans were simply thrilled to see another smoking hot snap of Sara’s tantalizing curves, and told her so in the comment section.

“Talk about protecting nature, that’s as natural as it gets,” one fan said.

“Gorgeous,” another fan added, followed by a series of flame emoji.

