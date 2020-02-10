Italian Model Eleonora Bertoli Sizzles In White Cut-Out Swimsuit

Model and social media influencer Eleonora Bertoli shared a new Instagram update Saturday, February 8. In the latest share, Eleonora was seen rocking a white, cut-out swimsuit that allowed her to flaunt her killer figure.

In the brand new photo, the 23-year-old model was seen in a body of water, spreading her legs, as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry look. The swimsuit was a one-piece with a cut-out in the chest area that exposed ample cleavage, and a bigger cut-out in the midsection which showed off her taut stomach and flat abs. It had a tight fit that hugged all of her curves. The bottom of the swimsuit has high-cut sides that come up to her waist, baring a lot of skin on her hip area.

The Italian stunner wore a full face of makeup that consisted of well-defined eyebrows, thick mascara, warm-toned eyeshadow, peach blusher, highlighter, and pink color on her lips. Her long, brunette tresses appeared to be drenched and slicked back behind her shoulders. To keep her look casual, she opted to not wear any accessories.

According to the geotag, Eleonora was in Saturnia Terme, a place where a group of springs is located. The small town is located in the municipality of Manciano in Italy.

The model’s latest Instagram update was a huge hit with her 1 million followers. The photo racked up more than 27,800 likes and over 150 comments within the first 24 hours of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. Eleonora’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments, while others raved about her stunning physique. Others were left speechless, instead, using a combination of emoji to express their admiration for the beauty.

“Stunning shot, gorgeous,” one fan commented, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Beautiful picture! Gorgeous girl, wonderful in white,” another follower wrote.

“Definitely the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” a third social media user gushed.

“Something about you in the white outfit,” a fourth Instagrammer added.

Eleonora has been enjoying nature lately, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted another sultry update on her social media feed. In it, she rocked a tiny burgundy-colored two-piece bathing suit set that flaunted her ample assets. According to the report, Eleonora posed on top of a rock near a waterfall.

On February 6, she added another post on Instagram wherein she was photographed in shallow waters wearing another skimpy two-piece. It is important to note that the top was so tiny that her busts spilled out from the bottom.