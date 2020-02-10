French Fitness Model Anais Zanotti Shows Off Killer Figure In Skimpy Bikini For Hot New Update

Anais Zanotti shared a new update to her Instagram account to encourage users to get in touch with her for meal plans and coaching.

Over the weekend, the French fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media app to let her 522,000 followers know how she overcame the fear of eating. In the caption, Zanotti detailed that she used to be scared of carbs, causing her to eat meal replacement bars “that tasted like cardboard.”

The vegan trainer went on to add that when she learned that food was not the enemy, she became much more aware of the different delicious options that were also good for the body. Zanotti paired her lengthy caption with a photo of herself in a tiny bikini that showcased her killer figure to show her fans what she has accomplished.

In the snapshot, Zanotti stood outdoors while holding onto a metal railing as she faced the camera. Bright green vegetation and a cute green house filled the background. The picture was taken in Kendall, Florida, as the model revealed via the geotag. She also tagged 1000 Palms Hideout, suggesting that this is where she was in the snapshot.

Zanotti wore a dark mismatched two-piece bathing suit that brings out her golden tanned skin. Her bikini top features a classic triangle cut with thick straps that go around her neck. The triangles are not super small, but they are placed rather high on her chest, leaving a bit of underboob on display.

Zanotti teamed her bikini top with a pair of bottoms that boast a colorful print against a dark background. The bottoms have thick straps that sit high on her sides, accentuating the contrast between her strong hips and slender midsection. The model did not say where her swimsuit is from.

The brunette beauty wore her hair in a slight side part and styled down. Zanotti’s loose hair fell over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest.

The photo proved to be popular with Zanotti’s fans. Since going live, the post has attracted more than 10,100 likes and upwards of 360 comments. Users of the social media platform to praise Zanotti’s physique and to engage with her caption.

“Looking amazingly fit,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a star-struck emoji.

“[M]y favorite. I think I may be ready to take the challenge,” said another user, including a couple of fire emoji to the message.

“I think this is my favorite picture EVER of you!!! Wowww,” a third user raved.