Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Her New York Roots In A Sexy Snap For National Pizza Day

Fitness model Jen Selter tantalized her 12.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double update that was tasty in more ways than one. Jen opted to share the post in honor of National Pizza Day on Sunday, and got in touch with her New York roots by posing with a custom pizza from East Village Pizza.

Jen included the pizzeria in the geotag of the post, and posed outside a set of doors in a tucked-away alley. Jen’s long brunette locks were loose, and cascaded down her chest. She had on a pair of aviator sunglasses, and rocked a pink hue on her lips.

Jen’s ensemble was a matching pant and crop top set that showcased her sculpted physique to perfection. The top was a cropped strapless top crafted from a red-and-white checkered fabric with a chunky black zipper up the front. She paired the top with pants made from the same bold patterned fabric. The pants likewise featured large zipper details on the hips, and they also had a lace-up front for an extra sexy touch.

The brunette beauty paired the sizzling ensemble with some plain white tennis shoes, and flashed a smile at the camera as she held a pizza in an opened box in her hands.

In the second snap from the update, Jen shared a closer look at her chiselled body — and her favorite custom pie. The brunette bombshell’s crop top didn’t reveal any cleavage, but it flaunted her sculpted abs. She didn’t reveal what the toppings were on her custom pizza, but she did include a cheeky comment in the caption of her post about how “pizza can’t break your heart.”

Jen’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 62,800 likes within just one day, including a like from blond bombshell Sara Underwood. The post also racked up 465 comments in the same time span from Jen’s eager fans.

“This outfit is amazing,” one fan commented.

“We all just want someone to look at us like we look at pizza. You look amazing girl,” another follower added.

Another fan was charmed by Jen’s caption, and said “that’s so true!! Pizza has never broken my heart, hahaha miss you already my foodie queen.”

