‘Playboy’ Model Brennah Black Goes Pantless & Rocks Sheer Top In NSFW Update

Brennah Black is leaving pretty much nothing to the imagination in the most recent post added to her popular social media feed. As fans know, Black has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure in front of the camera, and she’s posed for some of the biggest names, including Playboy and Maxim, just to name a few. In her latest Instagram update, the bombshell sizzled in two side-by-side shots.

In the caption of the post, Black jokingly tagged herself at the star-studded Oscar Awards. She looked nothing short of flawless, wearing her long, blond locks down and waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the image on the left, she is holding a plastic ball over her head while showcasing her amazing body in a NSFW outfit.

The model absolutely sizzled in a sheer white crop top that hit just below her chest while opting to go pantless, putting her taut tummy and toned legs on display. The photo on the right showed the beauty clad in the same exact outfit only this time she is holding the plastic ball in front of her legs. The update has only been live on her page for a short amount of time, but it’s already captured the attention of many of her followers.

In addition to over 11,000 likes, the post has also raked in an impressive 300-plus comments and that number only continues to climb. Some fans dropped a line to let the beauty know that she looks amazing while countless others couldn’t find the right words and opted to comment using their choice of emoji instead. Most of the comments were in English while a few social media users chimed in using another language.

“You are a necessity! An everyday kinda necessity,” one fan raved, adding a few flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“And the Oscar for most beautiful model goes to….Brennah Black,” a second Instagram user added.

“Pretty lady. Beautiful lady. Looking awesome. Hope you have a wonderful week,” one more fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Black stunned in another smoking hot look while posing at the Pink Room in California. Once again, she showcased her world-famous figure in a sheer black bodysuit that exposed her pert derriere for the camera. That shot also garnered rave reviews from fans.