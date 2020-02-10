‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Sizzles In Eye-Catching Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline

Model Anne de Paula seems to be excited for the upcoming edition of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. In her latest Instagram update, the beauty said she could not wait for May, when the issue hits the stands. She offered her followers a sneak peak at what the magazine has in store with a couple of snaps that showed her sizzling in an eye-catching swimsuit.

Anne’s swimsuit was a burnt orange one piece with a daring neckline that went all the way down to her waist. The sexy number also featured high-cut legs that showed off her hips.

The geotag for the update revealed that the beauty was in Las Terrenas, a town located on the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic. She was on a beach with lush greenery and rock formations in the distance. The pictures captured her body from the top of her thighs up. Her skin looked smooth and flawless in the light.

One photo showed the model from the front at a slight side angle as she stood with her hands in her hair as she looked at something off to the side. The pose showed off her voluptuous chest as well as her slender waist and the curve of her hips.

The second picture caught the beauty smiling as she looked at the camera. The angle showed a bit more of the side of Anne’s body as she held her arms around her waist, giving her fans a peek at the side of her booty.

Anne wore her hair down in loose waves. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, blush on the apples of her cheeks and a rose shade on her lips.

In the post, she mentioned the upcoming issue of the magazine, where she said that it would be the fourth time she was appeared in the special edition.

Many of her followers poured on the compliments.

“Amazing Anne and your smile is literally everything,” one admirer wrote.

“My favorite girl,” said a second Instagram user.

“So beautiful,” commented a third fan.

Last week, Anne gave her fans another peek at what they could expect to see her wearing in the upcoming issue when she shared photos in which she wore a purple swimsuit.

Anne’s Instagram page contains several snapshots of her from past spreads with Sports Illustrated, but she has also shared pictures that show her wearing gorgeous gowns and cute outfits that showcase her incredible figure.