Belgian Bombshell Rose Bertram Sizzles In A Minuscule Pink Bikini And Bucket Hat

Rose Bertram kicked off her week with a smoking hot new Instagram snap that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The photo was uploaded on Monday and was an instant hit with the Belgian bombshell’s 798,000 Instagram followers. In the image, the 25-year-old was seen standing outside in a large parking lot next to her car. She appeared to be in the middle of washing the vehicle, as there was a soapy orange sponge resting on its hood. So not go get her clothes wet, the babe stripped down to nothing more than an itty-bitty bikini from Pretty Little Thing that left very little to the imagination, driving her fans wild.

Rose sizzled in her skimpy two-piece from the U.K.-based brand that was in a bright pink color that popped against her deep tan. The swimwear included a tiny top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms, one of which she used to make a finger gun gesture as she posed for the camera. The piece also boasted underwire-style cups and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight — though nobody seemed bothered by the babe’s NSFW showing of skin.

On her lower half, Rose sported a pair of matching pink bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque. The garment flashed a hint of the babe’s toned legs and curves thanks to its high-cut and cheeky style. Meanwhile, its two-tone waistband sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

To accessorize her barely-there ensemble, Rose added a chunky chain necklace with a pink lip pendant, as well as a set of bangle bracelets that added just the right amount of bling. She wore a matching pink bucket hat on top of her blond curls, which fell messily to her shoulders. As for her glam, the model opted for a minimal makeup look that made her striking features pop as she gave a flirty wink to the camera.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the babe’s bikini-clad new Instagram upload. It has racked up over 23,000 likes after just three hours of going live to her page, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Rose’s jaw-dropping display.

“Super cute,” one person wrote.

Another said that Rose was “every man’s dream girl.”

“You are a goddess,” commented a third.

Rose often dazzles her fans with her eye-popping bikini looks. Another recent addition to her feed saw her flaunting her incredible figure on the beach in a cupped, gingham-patterned two-piece that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. That look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the snap nearly 46,000 likes.