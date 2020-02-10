Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Revealing White Ensemble For The Oscars

Brunette bombshell Emily Ratajkowski recently took to her Instagram page to share a few snaps of the stunning ensemble she wore to the 2020 Oscars. Emily shared one gorgeous snap of her whole look with her 25.4 million Instagram followers, and soon after treated them to a smoking hot double Instagram update that showcased the look from all angles.

In the first snap from her latest Instagram update, Emily showed off the top portion of the outfit. The top consisted of a white bandeau-style garment that stretched across her chest, and nothing else. The revealing piece of fabric flaunted a tantalizing hint of cleavage, and showcased her sculpted shoulders and toned stomach. Emily parted her brunette locks in the middle and let them hang loose in an effortless, tousled style. She likewise kept her makeup simple, rocking a subtle smoky eye in brown hues and a nude lip.

Emily added just a few accessories to the ensemble, including two rings and a bracelet.

She paired the skimpy top with a white skirt that hung low on her hips. The waistband of the skirt was barely visible in the first snap, and in the second, Emily showcased more of the look. While the skirt was simple, it clung to Emily’s curves and looked as though it had been painted on. The ensemble exposed a ton of skin on her upper body for a sexy look.

The look was a custom piece designed by Emily’s own clothing company, Inamorata. She tagged her own brand’s Instagram page in the picture, as well as stylist Emma Jade Morrison and Christy Rilling Studio.

Emily’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling look, and the post quickly racked up over 36,100 likes within just 7 minutes, and also received 181 comments in the same short time span. Many of her eager followers took to the comment section to weigh in on the smoking hot look.

“Stunning what a beauty,” one fan said, followed by a series of emoji.

Another follower called the brunette bombshell the “most beautiful woman in the world.”

“You are so stunning!! I can’t,” one fan added.

Yet another follower kept things simple and just said “perfection” in response to the revealing white ensemble.

Whether she’s on the red carpet or simply sharing a selfie with her fans, Emily loves to model pieces from her own clothing line. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Emily stunned in a see-through top from Inamorata which had a plunging neckline that showcased plenty of Emily’s curves.