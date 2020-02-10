Cosplay Model Liz Katz Exposes Pert Derriere In Honor Of The ‘Supermoon’

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Monday, cosplay model Liz Katz started off the workweek by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.1 million followers to enjoy.

In the provocative photo, the stunner is seen standing in her bathroom. She sizzled in a long sleeved gray hooded sweatshirt and matching bottoms that were pulled down to her knees, revealing a pair of striped thong underwear. Her incredible curves were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a full view of her black ink tattoos. Liz kept the sexy look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blond bombshell pulled her long hair back in a messy ponytail, with a few tendrils framing her beautiful face. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, and voluminous lashes.

Liz struck a seductive pose for the photo by facing away from the camera, flaunting her pert derriere. The model looked over her shoulder to gaze into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers if they were able to witness the supermoon on the night of February 9. The cosplay model then revealed she was not able to see the full moon and therefore, decided to upload a picture that shows her exposing her bottom, also known as mooning. Liz presumably was making reference to this weekend’s Snow Moon, which according to Fox News is typically not considered a supermoon.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes. Many of Liz’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Absolutely gorgeous and stunning. Not to mention sexy,” gushed one fan.

“You never fail to amaze me,” added a different devotee.

“You are perfect in every way,” said another follower, adding a string of red heart and peach emoji to the comment.

“You’re so beautiful and gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Liz is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a cleavage baring Harley Quinn costume. That post has been liked over 76,000 times since it was shared.