Los Angeles Chargers And Philip Rivers To Part Ways As The QB Enters Free Agency

Philip Rivers is joining the ranks of the NFL’s free agents.

The 38-year-old star quarterback is leaving the Los Angeles Chargers after 16 years following a mutual decision by Rivers and the football team, per the Chargers. The football team’s organization released an official statement on Monday morning.

After reevaluating the 2019 season and determining what the player and the team wanted from the future, General Manager Tom Telesco said that they both decided to part ways.

The announcement follows weeks of rumors and speculation that Rivers would be moving his family from Southern California to Florida and leaving the Chargers, The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I think Philip’s tremendous perspective, both when it comes to football and when it comes to life, helped lend clarity to a very complex situation,” Telesco said.

Overall, Los Angeles’ 2019 five-eleven record highlighted the team’s struggles this past year. Rivers had one of his worst seasons in over a decade, throwing his fewest interceptions (20) and scoring his fewest touchdowns (23) since 2007.

Rivers was drafted by the L.A. Chargers in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, when they were still known as the San Diego Chargers. He was the fourth overall pick for the New York Giants, but was traded for Eli Manning to the Chargers in a predetermined agreement, where he remained for the next 16 years, per the NFL.

“I am very grateful to the Spanos family and the Chargers organization for the last 16 years,” Rivers said.

David Eulitt / Getty Images

“I’m not sure what the future holds, but my family and I look forward to seeing what God has planned for us next,” the quarterback added.

Despite never making it to the Super Bowl, Rivers still has a great deal of accomplishments under his belt.

Rivers sits within the Top 10 on several of the NFL’s all-time lists, including number six on the all-time touchdowns list (with 397 touchdowns) from the 235 games he played with the Chargers. Some of his career highlights also include being named the Chargers Most Valuable Player (MVP) seven times, holding two Chargers Offensive Player of the Year awards, and cementing himself this past season as one of few players to surpass 58,000 career passing yards (alongside Drew Bees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Dan Marino).

“There’s only one Philip Rivers, and we’ve been fortunate to call him our QB1 for the better part of two decades. We cannot thank Philip enough for giving it his all on every single down and for the memories he created that will last a lifetime,” the Chargers Owner Dean Spanos said.