Eminem Reunites With ‘Uncle’ Elton John At The 2020 Oscars 19 Years After Iconic Grammys Performance Of ‘Stan’

The singers posted together after a surprise reunion at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

Eminem reunited with Elton John at the Oscars. On Sunday, the two singers took the stage for separate performances at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, then later posed for a reunion photo backstage nearly 20 years after their memorable Grammys performance of Eminem’s song “Stan.”

Fans were stunned to see the unannounced Eminem, 47, perform his hit “Lose Yourself” at the 2020 Oscars as part of a montage of music that has been featured in movies. Sir Elton, 72, also performed “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” on the Oscars stage.

After the show, the longtime friends posed together for a photo in a dressing room. In the pic, Eminem is wearing a black leather jacket and a gold chain around his neck, and he has his arm around Sir Elton, who is wearing a purple and pink suit and his signature blinged-out glasses.

In the caption to the pic posted on Twitter, Eminem noted that he got to see his “uncle” Elton at the Oscars. He also congratulated the legendary singer on his win.

Indeed, the two friends share a prestigious Oscars honor. “Lose Yourself,” from the film 8 Mile, won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003. For 2020, Elton John and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin won the Best Original Song trophy for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the film Rocketman.

I got to see my Uncle Elton tonight at the Oscars. Congrats on your win too, Sir! @eltonofficial pic.twitter.com/9HsQHvGzM4 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

In the comments to the post, music fans marveled over the two stars and their unlikely friendship.

“Eminem is the GOAT. His friendship with his uncle Elton John is amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Legendary friendship. Imagine a 2020 collab from these two,” another wrote.

“I love the respect you have for each other! Legends,” a third fan added.

“I’ve always thought Elton was like a surrogate father to Em,” another fan tweeted. “So glad Em has him in his life. You can tell they are close by how they are standing too.”

The singers’ unique friendship dates back almost 20 years when Eminem shocked his fans by welcoming Elton John with him onstage to perform his song “Stan” at the 2001 Grammy Awards. At the end of the stunning performance, the polar opposite performers hugged.

In 2010, Elton told Rolling Stone that he loves Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

“I don’t see much of Marshall but we speak a lot,” the music legend said., “We have such a laugh. … I ask him how he’s doing and tell him how proud I am of him. He’s got a great sense of humor.”