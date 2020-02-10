French Teenager Who Criticized Islam On Instagram Forced To Change Schools Because Of Death Threats

'I said what I thought, you're not going to make me regret it,' she said.

A French teenager has been forced to change schools after receiving death threats for an Instagram post in which she criticized Islam, BBC News reports.

Back on January 18, the young woman, who goes by “Mila,” posted a video on Instagram in which the LGBTQ teen discussed her sexuality. A Muslim commenter called her a “dirty lesbian.”

In response, Mila criticized Islam.

“I hate religion. The Koran is a religion of hate. I am not racist. You cannot be racist towards a religion. I said what I thought, you’re not going to make me regret it,” she said.

Soon, commenters were revealing Mila’s personal information, including where she went to school, putting not only her, but her fellow students, at risk. She also began getting death threats.

Her remarks also caught the attention of French lawmakers, and in the process sparked a debate about the matter of criticizing religion and the nuances of the subject when it comes to French law.

In the U.S., the Constitution’s First Amendment free speech protections are considered all but absolute, and a social media user posting something critical of a religion wouldn’t so much as raise an eyebrow. In Europe, however, speech is much more limited, particularly when it comes to “defamatory” speech and, especially, speech that is critical of religion and the people who practice it.

French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet, for example, said that the teen’s attack on Islam was “an attack on freedom of conscience.” However, French Senator Laurence Rossignol noted that there’s a distinction in French law when it comes to criticizing religion: it’s OK to criticize a religion generally, or its practices or symbols, but not the people who follow it.

EjupLila / Pixabay

The head of the French Council of the Muslim Faith, Mohammed Moussaoui, for his part, said that nothing justifies death threats against the teenager, regardless of how “serious” her remarks were.

The controversy also played out on social media, with several French internet users adding the hashtag #JeSuisMila (I am Mila) in her support, while her critics used the hashtag #JeNeSuisPasMila (I am not Mila).

Mila, however, is refusing to apologize.

“I have absolutely no regrets about what I said, it was really my thought,” she said.

Meanwhile, she’s being moved to a different school, according to French Education Minister Gabriel Attal, “to allow her to continue her life.” Mr. Attal would not, however, name her new school, in there interests of the young woman’s safety.