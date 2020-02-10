Pamela Anderson Says ‘I’m Not An Easy Wife’ After 12-Day Marriage

Pamela Anderson‘s latest Instagram photo speaks volumes, as she seemingly addressed her 12-day marriage to A Star Is Born producer Jon Peters and appeared to put part of the blame on herself.

On Sunday, February 9, the iconic Playboy model shared a naked photo of herself lying on a bed, covered only by a sheet.

Pamela laid on her stomach in the black-and-white shot, arching her back beneath the linens. She stared seductively at the camera with one eye, done up in a smoky eye look, as the other was obscured by her arm. Her hallmark thin eyebrows were filled in with a pencil, and her classic platinum blond waves tumbled down her sun-kissed back. Her chest was pressed closely to the bed, but viewers could still get a glimpse of her bust.

While she laid herself literally bare in the image, she also seemed to bare her soul in the caption, mentioning that she’s not an “easy” partner. She added onto the sentiment in the comment section, seemingly talking about finding herself and her own independence in a poem.

“I want / to / Turn myself into me,” she wrote. “Do my own hair, my makeup. / Style myself. / In silk / and sweaters.”

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Pamela and Jon separated just 12 days after they tied the knot — before they even filed for their marriage certificate.

Though they had only been married for less than two weeks, the pair had known each other for more than three decades and had originally dated over 30 years ago. Their union marked the fifth marriage for Pamela, who had previously been married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Salomon twice. The coupling was Jon’s fifth marriage as well.

Pamela’s faithful followers immediately flocked to the comments to defend the star.

“Well Jon Peters wasn’t the right guy…He’s too old for you,” one user believed. “You’ll eventually find the right one…”

“The best ones aren’t easy,” another wrote.

Pamela often uses meaningful quotes or poems as the captions to her posts, and this isn’t the first time the Baywatch star took to Instagram as her creative outlet to express her feelings on the split.

Just days after announcing their separation, the model took to Instagram to quote Albert Einstein. She paired the quote alongside a picture of herself at the beach, walking through the water.

“Love is a risk,” she wrote with a rose emoji. “‘Madness is always doing the same thing and waiting for different results.'”