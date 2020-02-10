Demi Rose Tugs White Thong And Bares Backside In Matching Lingerie: ‘Valentine?’

Brunette bombshell Demi Rose thrilled her Instagram followers with her latest Valentine-inspired lingerie photograph. The sensual bedroom photograph showed that Demi is getting her fans prepared for the holiday, which comes later this week.

Demi looked very much like the girl next door in the black and white photo in which she credited Gregorio Campos as the photographer. The model wore a simple white lace pushup bra and matching white lace thong panties, which bared her curvy backside and accented her small waist. Demi hooked one thumb through the waistband of the thong, tugging it slightly as she posed. She stood in front of a mirror with her backside facing the camera. Demi looked back over one shoulder at the viewer with her painted lips opened slightly. Thick black eyelashes and eyebrows framed the model’s big brown eyes. Tendrils of Demi’s hair escaped her messy bun, falling around her face.

The camera focused on Demi, and her reflection in the mirror showed up out of focus in the artistic image, creating an alluring glimpse at the other side of her body. In the caption, Demi asked a question about a Valentine, and her fans showed her plenty of love. Nearly 181,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button to express their appreciation of the model’s latest offering. Plus, more than 1,300 followers also took the time to drop a positive message for Demi in the reply section of her post. Many left flame emoji to express that they think the simple, sexy look is pure fire for Valentine’s Day. Some followers also believed that the look served as great motivation for their body goals.

“I honestly wish I could meet and have the genuine pleasure to meet a woman this spectacular one day… I’ve accepted I’m invisible to people, but I still hope,” wrote one fan who also included rose and heart eye emoji.

“If not you, I want your reflection,” another follower replied, including a double heart emoticon.

“Might be my favorite pic of you ever,” gushed a third follower.

“I have to say that I rarely make any comments, but with this beautiful woman, I just had to do it. It makes me heartsick to just see her,” a fourth fan replied.

