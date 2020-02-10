Tammy Hembrow Attempts A Headstand While Wearing Tank Top & Booty Shorts In Lighthearted Instagram Video

Tammy Hembrow showed off her balancing skills in a new, lighthearted post on Instagram on Monday. In a video on her feed, the fitness guru attempted a handstand as she wore a tiny, skintight outfit.

The video showed Tammy in her carpeted living room with a pink protein shaker at her side. In the background, a mirror revealed that her toddler daughter was hanging out in the room as well while Tammy worked on her headstands. She looked better than ever in a see-through, white tank top and gray booty shorts.

Tammy’s look featured a skintight tank top with a low-cut neckline that just barely contained her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. Tammy skipped a bra underneath, so her chest was fully visible. The tiny top was pulled up above her belly button, which exposed her toned tummy.

Tammy paired the top with light gray shorts from Saski Collection that stretched over her pert derriere, which was partially exposed. In addition, her long, muscular legs were on full display.

Tammy skipped any accessories with her sexy yet cozy outfit. However, she did rock a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick, black eyeliner and mascara, and a nude color on her full lips. Her long, blond hair fell over her shoulders in sleek, straight strands.

Tammy started out by kneeling on the carpet and taking a sip of her protein shake. Then, she leaned forward onto her head and hoisted herself off the ground by pointing her toes, which accentuated the length of her pins. As she lifted, her round booty slipped further out of her shorts. Tammy struggled to keep her balance and fell forward, sending her into a fit of laughter as her daughter ran up to give her a kiss.

Tammy’s post garnered more than 209,000 likes and just over 320 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for the hilarious clip in the comments section.

“I hope one day I can do that. you’re definitely more balanced than me,” one fan said.

“This is so cuteeeeee and you look amazing,” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

“Sass at the end is so adorable,” a third follower wrote with blue hearts.

Many fans simply expressed admiration for Tammy using various emoji.

Tammy drives her fans wild with just about anything she does, from posing poolside to working out to relaxing with her kids. Over the weekend, she showed off her fitness routine in a red workout set, which garnered more than 170,000 likes.