Natalia Garibotto Goes Fully Topless In Sultry Instagram Photo

Brazilian bombshell and social media influencer Natalia Garibotto took to her Instagram page on Monday, February 10, and wowed her 1.9 million followers with a new sizzling snapshot. To make sure that she had their attention — Natalia further enticed fans by going completely topless for the photo that gave Instagrammers plenty to look at and talk about.

The new update was an ad for a company called Manscape, which sells grooming tools for men. The bombshell cut a very provocative figure in the eye-catching snap. Clad in nothing but a pair of Calvin Klein thong, the Bang Energy model was the perfect temptress as she turned her back to the camera and exposed a great expanse of toned, supple skin. Natalia put her bare back on full display, while also flaunting her famously perky derriere and sculpted hips.

Snapped against the backdrop of a plain white wall with a “Get Naked” LED sign, Natalia channeled her inner seductress by striking a sultry pose that played up all of her best assets. In the picture, she let herself be photographed from the mid-profile. She sat on a white bathtub while holding the “New Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer” with her left hand. She looked to the side and seemingly smiled as she closed her eyes. The pose highlighted her curvaceous waistline and pert backside.

The model appeared to be wearing a dainty necklace and a pair of stud earrings. She wore minimal makeup which consisted of darkened eyebrows, thick mascara, and bronzer. She completed the look by painting her manicured nails light pink. The hottie wore her highlighted tresses up in a sleek ponytail.

In the caption, Natalia mentioned some things about the product, as well as giving her male followers a special 20% discount code to use. She also urged her fans to send her a photo once they’ve purchased the item, and in return, she’ll send a “nice thank you pic.”

Within just an hour of going live on the social media platform, the post had already earned a lot of love from Natalia’s fans. This newest addition to her feed garnered over 33,000 likes and more than 230 comments. Many fans took the opportunity to rave about Natalia’s body, showering her with compliments, while some followers simply dropped a combination of emoji.

“If I walked in and saw you like that, I’d probably have a heart attack,” one fan commented, adding two laughing emoji at the end of the comment.

“I would make you mine, a million times over,” another admirer wrote.

“Gorgeous,” a third Instagram user added.