Cindy Prado Flaunts Cleavage & Toned Legs In Denim Mini Dress

Model Cindy Prado knows how to strut her stuff, and on Monday, the beauty did just that in her Instagram update. The beauty shared a multi-photo post that showed her flaunting her curves in a chic denim mini dress as she sashayed down a street in Miami.

Cindy looked stylish and comfy as she posed for the camera. Her long-sleeve dress featured a plunging neckline that gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage. The number had a belt that cinched around her waist, highlighting her slender midsection. The sexy number was also incredibly short, showing off most of her long, lean legs.

The stunner paired the dress with white, high-heel slouch boots and a small white handbag. She accessorized with layered necklaces, and one hung above her bosom, drawing the eye to her chest. To complete the look, she donned pair of sunglasses that featured white trim.

Cindy’s post consisted of four photos. Three of the snaps caught the model as she walked near storefronts. One showed all of her body in the outfit. In another, Cindy flashed a big smile as she appeared to be skipping. Yet another other image was taken from a closer angle, and captured her her as she gave the camera a serious look.

The remaining snap caught Cindy from a slight side angle as she looked over her shoulder at the camera with a serious expression. The photo showed the back of her legs in the short dress.

The stunner’s hair was parted on the side and she wore it in loose waves over one shoulder. Most of her face was obscured by the glasses, but it was clear that her cheeks were contoured and she wore a rose shade on her lips.

In the post’s caption, Cindy mentioned drive and super powers.

Many of her fans responded with flame and heart emoji, while others took a moment to compliment her on the outfit.

“Could you be any hotter?!? I think not!” wrote one admirer.

“What a cute outfit. love denim,” said a second Instagram user.

“Sooo gorgeous and sooo Perfect,” a third fan commented.

Not too long ago, Cindy looked stunning in another mini dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. When she is not wearing gorgeous dresses that flatter her figure, her fans might catch her wearing skimpy bathing suits, like the bikini she wore last month while she was vacationing in Tulum, Mexico.