Fitness Trainer Lisa Lanceford Knocks Out A Set Of Glute Kickbacks In Light-Blue Sports Bra And Leggings

Fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford showed her Instagram followers how to do glute kickbacks with a cable machine properly in a recent video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a light-blue sports bra and matching leggings, Lisa used a side-by-side comparison video in which she doing the exercise correctly on the left side and incorrectly on the right.

In the left video, she lifted her leg behind her with the cable weight attached to it. She used a slow and controlled movement to do so and kept the rest of her body stationary. In the clip on the right depicting the wrong form, she flailed her leg behind her and twisted her torso every time she did so.

The video has been viewed over 300,000 times thus far and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans raved over the video.

“I love this!!! Do these with other exercises as well,” one person wrote. “I am doing glutes and this came in handy.”

Others found the clip of her doing the exercise wrong hilarious.

“Okay, I am sorry but this made me laugh so much. It is so funny looking at you doing it wrong,” a second commenter added. “But thanks for the educational content here.”

A couple of commenters also thanked her for correcting their poor form.

“The one the right was just me a few hours ago, now I know why my back is killing me now,” a third Instagram user commented.

“Helpful! My movement isn’t as exaggerated as the one on the right but I definitely feel my hips trying to externally rotate. Thank you for the muscle explanation!” a fourth commented.

Lisa often includes glute kickbacks in her lower body workouts. As The Inquisitr reported, she performed them in a recent circuit which also featured single-leg Romanian deadlifts, single-leg hip thrusts⁣, glute pull-throughs⁣ and more. She rocked the same sports bra and leggings combo that she did in the more recent video and revealed that the outfit is from Gymshark.

In the caption of this post, Lisa shared some additional tips about doing the exercise correctly. She advised viewers to hold on to something sturdy to help maintain their balance and to bend the knee slightly during the leg lift. Lisa also instructed her followers to use a “strong glute contraction” during the movement.

This video series has been liked over 30,000 times so far and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it.