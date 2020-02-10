Larsa Pippen Slays In Tight Sequin Pants & Green Fur Jacket

Larsa Pippen is stunning in another red hot post that was added to her beautiful social media feed. As those who follow the mother of four on the platform know, Pippen has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure in ensembles ranging from bikinis to lingerie, and more. In the latest update that she shared, the bombshell sizzled in an outfit from retailer Oh Polly.

Pippen did not specifically tag her location in the shot, but she told her fans it was a look from last night. The brunette bombshell posed in front of a beautifully wallpapered wall, looking off into the distance with a serious expression on her face. She showcased her gorgeous figure in a pair of tight-fitting sequined pants and a revealing navy top that showed plenty of cleavage. The reality star added another pop of color to the ensemble with a forest green fur jacket that draped perfectly over her body and down to her knees.

Like she normally does, the stunner also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. She styled her long, highlighted locks down and parted on the side. The post has only been live on her page for a short amount of time, but it’s already earning her a ton of attention.

In addition to over 9,000 likes, the beauty’s photo has racked up over 90-plus comments, a number that continues to climb. Some of Pippen’s fans took to the post to rave over her keen fashion sense, while others simply chimed in to let her know how good she looked. A few more opted to use their choice of emoji rather than words.

“You never fail in the style department,” one Instagram user commented.

“Wow you look so fabulous,” a second chimed in, adding a clapping hand emoji to the end of their post.

“You are just so beautiful,” gushed a third fan.

“Pretty lady wow amazed,” wrote a fourth follower, in addition to a heart and flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the brunette bombshell brought her fashion A-game in another smoking hot look last week. That time, the stunner posed in an outfit from retailer PrettyLittleThing. For that shot, Pippen showed off her gorgeous figure in a pair of black leather flare-out pants and a sheer, tight white top, revealing her bra underneath. Like her most recent photo update, that one attracted a ton of attention from her fans, earning almost 16,000 likes.