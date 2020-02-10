Instagram Model Charly Jordan Rocks Tiny Black Dress & Over-The-Knee Boots In Snowy Photoshoot

Charly Jordan is stunning in the most recent series of images that were shared on her wildly popular social media page. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, pretty much nothing is off-limits for Jordan when it comes to posing in NSFW clothing, and the beauty’s latest share boasts not just one but five new photos.

Charly did not specifically tag her location, but she appeared to be somewhere cold, posing in a snow-filled landscape. In the first image in the deck, the model struck a pose front and center, putting both hands on her head and looking straight into the camera. She looked effortlessly beautiful, wearing her long, blond locks down and waved in addition to a subtle application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

The stunner showcased her long and lean stems in a short, tight-fitting black dress that hugged her every curve. On top, she dressed for the cold weather, adding a puffy, brown jacket to the mix. Jordan completed the ensemble with a pair of black over-the-knee boots. In the next few images in the series, she flaunted her gorgeous figure in the same sexy outfit, which — per her caption — came from the retailer Boo Hoo. Since the post went live, it’s earned rave reviews.

In addition to over 31,000 likes, the post has racked up an impressive 100-plus comments in just a few short minutes, and the number continues to climb. Some social media users commented on the update to let Jordan know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her beauty. A few more had no words and opted to weigh in with their choice of emoji instead.

“Absolutely gorgeous, wishing you the best Monday,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

“Commenting gorgeous and a few fire emojis like everyone else,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“So gorgeous would you be my Valentine,” a third follower said, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“OMG!! You beautiful and so cute woman,” one more added.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Charly has delighted fans with a sexy photo update. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model went braless underneath a tiny cropped cardigan, flashing her taut tummy for the camera. She completed the look by wearing her long locks in a high bun. It comes as no surprise that the post garnered over 158,000 likes and hundreds of comments.