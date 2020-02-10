Bri Teresi Flaunts Killer Curves In Skintight, Snake-Print Workout Set On Instagram

Bri Teresi turned up the heat on her Instagram over the weekend with a new post. In a series of photos on her feed, the babe showed off her killer curves in a skintight workout set that did nothing but favors for her stunning body.

The photos showed Bri standing in front of what looked to be a dark gray, paneled, sliding door. It’s unclear where the photo was taken exactly, but Bri tagged the location as Hollywood. The model looked better than ever as the light shined down on her fit body, which looked better than ever in a teal and black, snake-print workout set.

Bri’s look included a low-cut sports bra that just barely contained her busty chest and pushed up her cleavage, causing it to spill out. The bra cut off just above her abs, which were on full display above a matching pair of high-waisted leggings.

The leggings featured a V shape where the front sat below her belly button to further show off Bri’s flat tummy. Meanwhile, the sides remained high up on her hips, which accentuated her hourglass figure. The slightly sheer bottoms hugged Bri’s long, lean legs closely and emphasized her pert derriere.

Bri opted to skip the accessories with her athletic outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, pink eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a bright pink gloss on her full lips. The babe’s long, blond hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in messy waves.

In the first photo, Bri cocked one hip to the side, which further accentuated her curvy figure. She rested one hand on her hip and ran the other through her hair as she stared at the camera with a sultry gaze. The second photo showed Bri from behind, giving fans a full view of her booty in the tight pants. Finally, the third photo showed Bri with both hands on her head, which caused her cleavage to spill out of the bra even more.

Bri’s post garnered more than 12,000 likes and just under 300 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Such a hottie,” one fan said.

“You have a perfect body,” another user added.

Bri always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post last week, the babe rocked dark red, lacy lingerie, which her followers loved.