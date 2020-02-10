Bombshell Fitness Trainer Lisa Lanceford Powers Through Rigorous Glute Workout In Blue Sports Bra And Leggings

Lisa Lanceford gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers some more “fitspiration” this week that was sure to get them working up a sweat.
The bombshell fitness trainer’s latest workout was shared on Sunday and targetted her glutes. The post included a total of five separate videos taken at the Physique Gym in Hemel Hempstead, England, each of which saw Lisa performing one of the steps in her rigorous exercise routine. She wore a coordinated, light blue set of athleticwear from Gym Shark that consisted of a sports bra and tight leggings to complete the sweat session, as well as a pair of bright white sneakers.
The British trainer kicked off her workout by utilizing the cable machine for a set of glute pull throughs. She threaded the cable between her legs and slowly leaned forward before returning to an upright position again.
Lisa then performed a set of single-leg Romanian deadlifts. For this exercise, she held a dumbbell in her hand and balanced on one foot while lowering her body toward the floor. Next was a set of single-leg hip thrusts, which saw her resting her upper body on a workout bench and lowering her hips toward the ground while balancing on one foot.
The personal trainer utilized a barbell for the next step in her glute workout, which was an exercise called good mornings. She braced her core and slowly pushed her hips back and lowered her back at a 90-degree angle before returning to an upright position.
The final step in Lisa’s workout was glute kick backs. She returned to the cable machine to complete this exercise and noted in the caption of her post that she utilized her ankle attachments from her own Strong&Sxy line to fasten the cable to her ankle. She gripped onto the bar in front of her and pushed her leg out behind her while contracting her glute.
Let’s train glutes ! ???? I am using my @strongandsxy ankle attachments and lifting straps ! Link in my bio to purchase ???????? Remember to ♥️ and save so I know what content you like to see ! 1️⃣ Glute Pull Throughs 4 sets 12 reps Keep your core braced throughout to keep the spine neutral, lower the rope down as you lean forwards and contract the glutes as you bring yourself back up to the top using a slight bend in the knee. 2️⃣ Single Leg RDL 4 sets x 12 reps Standing on one leg, lower your body down towards the floor by pushing the hips back and letting the hamstrings and glutes lengthen, them squeeze the glute as you come back up to the top of the rep. 3️⃣ Single Leg hip thrust 4 sets x 12 reps Standing on one leg, lower your body down towards the floor by pushing the hips back and letting the hamstrings and glutes lengthen, them squeeze the glute as you come back up to the top of the rep. 4️⃣ Good Mornings 4 sets x 12 reps Barbell/weight held behind the head, keep your core braced as you descend pushing your hips back allowing a slight bend in the knee. When you reach your fully lengthend position come back up to the top using your glutes and hamstrings. 5️⃣ Glute Kick Backs 2 sets x failure each leg Tie the strap to the ankle, then holding onto something for stability, keep a slight bend in the knee and push the leg behind you through a strong glute contraction, keep tension as you lower it back down and repeat! Outfit – @gymshark vital seamless set! Are you ready to start your health and fitness journey? Click the link in my bio to down the @strongandsxy fitness app ! ✨???????? For my gym accessories that will CHANGE YOUR LIFTING GAME – click the link in my bio and head over to Lisafiitt.com ! ????????
Since going live to her Instagram page yesterday, Lisa’s intense glute workout has been awarded over 31,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments from fans.
“Love this! Will do it tomorrow!! Also, you look very healthy and your shape is great!!” one person wrote.
“Thank you so much for explaining to us the right way to do the moves!” said another.
“Tomorrow is glutes day for me and I can’t wait to add these exercises to my day!” commented a third.
Why is the scale going up yet I'm losing inches?! This is something I’ve seen a lot amongst my ladies @strongandsxy Well, the short answer is because body compositional changes don't always have to mean scale weight going down! It's quite possible for someone to stay the same weight and lose body fat and lose inches, this could be from a number of reasons and is likely a result of a combination of one or more of them. One way could be that your lean mass has gone up whilst fat mass has gone down, stored carbohydrates could have been increased and as such this meant the weight went up, but glycogen (the stored form of carbohydrate) is not fat, so your fat mass may well have reduced at the same time the stored energy from carbohydrates increased. Remember the weighing scale is only one single way of measuring our progress and it is only a measurement of weight and that measurement doesn't tell you what the weight is made of. If you think of a tape measure: it tells you the distance but doesn't tell you if its wood or brick you're measuring for example! I personally would advise not to use weighing scales because I know how they make some of us feel, even when we are feeling great, we weigh ourselves and the number affects us ???? Go with how you feel on the inside and by progress photos! This is why we need to use different measures to monitor progress other than just relying on scale weight to tell us how we are doing ????????✨
While Lisa has her own fitness program that fans can participate in, she often takes to her Instagram account to share exercises and stretches with her followers as well. Another recent addition to her page saw her demonstrating a number of lower body stretches for them to try and certainly proved popular, as the update was awarded over 21,000 likes.