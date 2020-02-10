Latina Bombshell Valeria Orsini Rides A Jet Ski In Tiny Black Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Valeria Orsini shared a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she showcases her killer body and her 4.2 million fans are here for it.

Over the weekend, the Latina bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed Orsini — whose heritage includes Puerto Rican, Colombian and Italian, according to her Instagram bio — sitting on a Jet Ski in the water. While the model did not add a geotag with her post, a previous Instagram post revealed that this picture was taken in Miami Beach, Florida.

Orsini rocked a two-piece bathing suit in solid black that contrasts with her tanned complexion. Her bikini top features a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps that tie up behind her neck. The triangles are super small, putting quite a bit of her ample cleavage on display.

The blond beauty teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that tie up on the sides. The straps sit higher on her sides and lower on the front, accentuating the contrast between her wide hips and her itty bitty waist. Orsini did not indicate where her swimsuit is from.

Orsini sat with her knees spread on either side of the watercraft, leaving her torso fully on display. Taking center stage was the model’s midsection, particularly her chiseled abs. Her arms were stretched as she grabbed the handles, showcasing her toned upper arms.

The fitness model wore her blond hair swept over to one side and styled down. Her perfect waves fell over her right shoulder, giving her a glamorous beach style. Orsini completed her look with a light brown smoky eye, nude lipstick and a touch of bronzer that contoured her face.

In her caption, Orsini revealed that her post in a promotion of the dating app Clover.

The photo proved to be a hit with Orsini’s fans. Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 31,800 likes and upwards of 520 comments. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to rave about the model’s physique, while also sharing their admiration for Orsini.

“Looking amazing!” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a red heart and hands raised emoji.

“Girl this shot is [fire],” replied another one, using emoji in place of the word “fire.”

“Bae watch beauty mermaid,” a third user added, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.