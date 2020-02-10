Jane Fonda Rewears Old Gown To The Oscars A Few Months After Declaring She Quit Shopping

Jane Fonda looked incredible at last night’s 92nd annual Academy Awards.

Her beautiful long-sleeved gown sparkled and shined on what is arguably one of fashion’s biggest nights of the year, but what caught most fashion critics’ eyes wasn’t the gown, but the fact that Fonda had worn it already, six years earlier, Page Six reported.

The 82-year-old actress, who has starred in the television series Grace and Frankie since 2015, had worn the dress to the 67th International Cannes Film Festival in 2014. The long red sequined gown is from Elie Saab’s fall/winter 2013 Haute Couture Collection.

This time around at the 2020 Oscars, Fonda, who presented the award for Best Picture to Parasite, paired the dress with a gray pixie crop hairstyle, shying away from her usual blonde chin-length hair. She sported a smokey eye that complimented her hair color along with a pink lip. For her accessories, she opted for the Pomellato Tango earrings with brown diamonds, a Pomellato Iconica bangle, also with brown diamonds, and the Pomellato Sabbia ring.

“At Oscars wearing Pomellato jewelry because it only uses responsible, ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds,” Fonda wrote on her Instagram account last night.

The actress finished off the look on stage with her famous red coat that she asserted last year would be the last article of clothing she would ever purchase, Page Six reported.

Fonda, a known activist, had sworn off shopping in the name of fighting climate-change and consumerism this past November at a protest in Capitol Hill. She has said she is inspired by teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

“I grew up when consumerism wasn’t ― didn’t ― have such a stranglehold over us,” the actress said at the end of last year.

“So when I talk to people about how we don’t really need to keep shopping — we shouldn’t look to shopping for our identity; we just don’t need more stuff, then I have to walk the talk so I’m not buying any more clothes,” Fonda added.

Fonda has been arrested several times for protesting against climate-change, The Inquisitr previously reported.

Additionally, each time Fonda has been arrested, she was wearing her red coat.

The Monster-In-Law actress was joined by Best Actor winner Joaquin Phoenix in making a statement.

Phoenix shook up the Oscars with his emotional speech on climate-change and animal activism.

“Human beings, at our best, are so inventive and creative and genius and I think that when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles we can create develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and the environment,” he said.