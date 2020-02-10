‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Stuns On The Beach In An Eye-Catching, Tie-Dye Bikini

Camille Kostek kicked off her week by sharing another behind-the-scenes look at her 2020 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition photoshoot that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The model — who graced the cover of the bikini-clad publication last year — took to her Instagram account on Monday to share the steamy snap with her 716,000 followers. A geotag on the post indicated that it was taken at the Sublime Samana Hotel & Residences in the Dominican Republic, which has served as the location for a number of model’s photoshoots for this year’s edition of the annual magazine.

The blond bombshell was captured standing in the sand underneath the shade of a sea of tall palm trees, though plenty of sunshine still poked through to illuminate the secluded area. She lifted her toned arms up to grasp a thick tree branch above her and stared at the camera with a soft smile, all the while looking absolutely incredible in another sexy bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

Camille stunned in a bright, tie-dye two-piece that boasted neon yellow, pink, and blue colors that popped against her gorgeous, all-over glow. The swimwear set included a long-sleeved top that clung tight to the babe’s chest and featured zipper that spanned its entire length. It cut off just below Camille’s voluptuous assets to show off her toned torso, while also teasing her fans with a hint of underboob as well.

On her lower half, the former New England Patriots cheerleader sported a pair of matching tie-dye bikini bottoms that were even more risque than the top part of her look. The itty-bitty garment covered only what was necessary, and showcased her sculpted legs and killer curves thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its curved waistband was pulled high up on the babe’s hips, further accentuating her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Camille did not appear to have added any accessories to her barely-there ensemble, allowing her impressive physique to take center stage. Her platinum tresses were worn in beachy waves that were tied in a half-up, half-down style, with one lock gently falling in front of her face. She was also done up with a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans were quick to show Camille some love for her latest social media appearance. Within just 30 minutes of going live, the sizzling snap has earned over 13,000 likes — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for the hottie’s jaw-dropping display.

“That swimsuit, you look amazing!!” one person wrote.

“You are goals,” said another.

“Queen!!! Love that bikini so much!!!” commented a third.

“You are the definition of perfection,” quipped a fourth.

Camille often dazzles her fans with her bold outfit choices. She dazzled them again during last weekend’s Super Bowl festivities, where she rocked a daringly short, hot pink dress during AT&T’s Super Saturday Night in Miami, Florida. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded an Instagram photo of the look nearly 20,000 likes.