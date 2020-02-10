Bombshell Fitness Trainer Kelsey Wells Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Leopard Print Leggings And Pink Sports Bra

Bombshell fitness trainer Kelsey Wells showed off her enviably chiseled physique in the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snap, the brunette mother-of-one donned a pink sports bra and leopard-print leggings that featured vertical pink and black stripes along the legs. Kelsey wore her hair slicked into a high ponytail and appeared to sport light makeup in the shot. She stood with her right hip jutted out and flexed her bicep, drawing the eye to the sculpted muscles of her arm.

As of this writing, the photo has been liked more than 24,000 times and over 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans raved over her appearance.

“U look amazing!” one Instagram wrote before adding a series of fire emoji to their comment. “U are a true motivation and love seeing ur posts every day!”

Another fan wrote that the wanted to look the way that Kelsey does in selfies and said that they envied the fitness trainer’s strength.

But Kelsey’s caption revealed that this post wasn’t just meant to be a showcase of her toned body. In it, she encouraged her fans to revel in the aspects of their lives that make them happy. Amid the compliments about Kelsey’s figure, some commenters responded to the caption and opened up about some of the accomplishments they’re currently proud of. A lot of these comments were fitness-related, as her fans celebrated their progress through her workout programs.

“I completed 4 weeks of [Kelsey’s] #SweatChallenge without missing a single workout,” a third commenter wrote. “This is the first time in my life I have been SO consistent. Makes we foolishly proud.”

“Recently getting up at 6 am to complete your PWR at-home workouts!” a fourth Instagram user commented. “They’ve transformed my day!! And my mind.”

Kelsey regularly includes these motivational captions under Instagram photos in which she’s flaunting her sculpted form in activewear. In a previous caption that accompanied a photo of her in a purple sports bra and shiny dark-blue leggings, she talked about how she pushes herself to work out when she doesn’t want to.

“Not every day you’ll want to. Not every day you’ll have a great session,” she wrote. “That could not matter less. If you are healthy and able, MOVE YOUR BODY. Build the habits and feel damn proud of yourself for your efforts.”

The photo has been liked over 18,000 times, as of this writing and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it thus far.