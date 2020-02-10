School Guard Threatens To Kill Student Leaving With Excused Absence: ‘You’re Gonna Get Shot’

A school security guard in Florida threatened a high school student in a shocking story that is making waves across the country. The story comes at a time when many have voiced their concerns about firearms on school property, in addition to a growing outcry against unnecessarily strident police action.

As reported by The Washington Post, 17-year-old William Miller had a morning orthodontist appointment and received an excused absence for the commitment. However, Miller agreed to drop a friend off at school, and so made his way to River Ridge High School, located in New Port Richy, Florida.

However, when he drove to leave campus, both a school discipline assistant and a school resource officer — who works for the county sheriff — blocked his exit with a golf cart. The pair told the teen that he could not leave school property and threatened suspension for truancy if he disobeyed them.

Miller argued that he had been previously excused and that he would return to school later that afternoon after his appointment. Frustrated and worried that he would be late for his doctor’s visit, Miller tried to drive around the golf cart.

Unfortunately, this brought the ire of the school resource officer, who commenced to threaten to bodily harm the 17-year-old.

“You’re gonna get shot, you come another f*cking foot closer to me,” the deputy said. “You run into me, you’ll get f*cking shot.”

Though the two adults said that Miller could leave if he called his parents to prove that he was excused, the teenager declined, saying that he did not want to disturb his mother at work.

As tensions grew higher, the stand-off ended when Miller received a suspension.

The entire interaction was captured on body camera video, and Miller’s mother ended up sharing the clips to Facebook.

“All three were acting like children and all three are wrong,” Nedra Miller said, also confirming that she had previously called the school to alert them to William’s absence. “But the cop more so. He’s just flat out not okay to be around children. I was shocked that an officer of the law working with children would speak to my son that way.”

Chris Schneider / Getty Images

As a result of the quarrel, her son was not only suspended, but also eventually expelled from the school. Though the sheriff’s office said it had opened an internal review in the actions of the school resource officer, neither the officer nor the school discipline assistant have faced any other consequences for the tense interaction.

Miller’s mother is speaking out in the hopes that there could be better training for school officials with firearms. She pointed out that teenagers are known for pushing boundaries, and can often behave in rude or combative ways.

“We can all see this could have been a disaster,” Miller explained. “Someone could have actually been hit or shot. No one in this situation is in the right.”

