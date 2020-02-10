‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Flo Comforts A Devastated Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 17 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will be shattered when he hears that the woman that he used to love is dying. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will see his pain and try to comfort him in any way that she can, per The TV Watercooler.

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will be the the bearer of bad news this week. In an ironic twist of fate, Wyatt’s former love will bring him the news that his ex-girlfriend has a terminal illness and leave it to his current girlfriend to console him.

Nevertheless, Wyatt will be heartbroken when he hears the news. The Inquisitr reports that Wyatt never imagined that Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) life would be cut so short. The redhead only has one month left to live and the doctors told her that they could do nothing to improve her chances of survival. Although they are not together, Wyatt will always care for the redhead, as he previously told her.

When Katie tells him the news, she will also tell him that he cannot tell Sally that she told him. The redhead had sworn her to secrecy and she will be going against Sally’s direct wishes by telling Wyatt that she is terminally ill. Sally explicitly told Katie that the last person that she wanted to know was Wyatt. However, Katie knows that Wyatt would want to know that Sally is dying.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt goes to his father for advice about Sally. pic.twitter.com/jW45M8ZIdk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 10, 2020

As for Wyatt, he will battle with feelings of guilt. He can’t even reach out to Sally now that she needs him the most. In The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video clip, an anguished Wyatt cries out, “No one should go through something like this alone!”

It tears him up that not only is Sally dealing with her terminal illness, but she has no one to share her burden with. All of Sally’s family lives in New York and she has no one to turn to. Wyatt is beside himself with grief and will plead with Katie, “This can’t be happening! She needs me now.”

The soap opera spoilers hint that Katie will make it quite clear that Sally must never know that she told him, and this rips Wyatt apart. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week indicate that Wyatt’s grief will be so apparent that Flo will ask him what’s wrong.

Unable to keep the news to himself, Wyatt will tell his new girlfriend that his ex is dying and there is nothing that anyone can do about it. Of course, Flo will feel bad for Sally. She will also know that Wyatt will be dealing with various emotions as he comes to grips with how his relationship ended with the redhead. Wyatt knows that he broke Sally’s heart and now he knows that he may never be able to make it up to her. Sally may not even have the chance to mend her broken heart because her time is too short.

Flo will take it upon herself to comfort Wyatt. Since they cannot reach out to Sally, all they have is each other. She will console her grieving boyfriend as he mourns the woman he once loved.