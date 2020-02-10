Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman & Moon Angell No Longer Living Together

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog’s Most Wanted star Duane Chapman has seemingly made a significant change in his personal life. Just last week he appeared on The Dr. Oz Show with his gal pal Moon Angell and talked about the relationship the two have developed since his wife Beth Chapman died last summer. Now, however, it seems that the relationship has shifted in a big way.

As Dog and Moon explained during their appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, she had moved her things into his home. They said that she had put her things in Beth’s closet. However, she insisted she did so because he asked her to as he found it difficult to see the closet with Beth’s things in them or empty.

During their appearance, Dog even proposed marriage to Moon. She was floored by this and the two went on to insist that there was nothing romantic to their relationship.

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans know that Moon was Beth’s personal assistant and was even in the couple’s wedding. Given that, any romantic relationship would certainly raise eyebrows. In fact, Dog’s daughter Lyssa was quite outspoken about this relationship and was recently arrested in what was said to be an outburst related to the family drama.

Now, according to TMZ, Dog and Moon had a serious conversation last week about the state of things and it led to a change. Moon moved her things out of the house in Colorado and he is now there on his own.

Sources tell the outlet, however, that there was nothing dramatic about this. Dog is said to be thankful for the support Moon has given him since Beth died, and the two are still on good terms. Supposedly, her living in his home was always intended to be temporary and something she did to help Dog during his toughest days.

Now, Dog seemingly has told Moon that he is feeling ready to move on and this was the sign for her to move out. Instead of mourning over an empty closet, Dog is apparently putting his own things in there now.

Even though Moon has moved out of Dog and Beth’s Colorado home, she isn’t going too far away. Sources say she’s staying in Colorado and will continue to support Dog as needed.

Despite the deep grief that Dog has been working through since Beth’s death, insiders say that he is feeling better and is starting to look toward the future. While there is said to be some uncertainty regarding the future of Dog’s Most Wanted, he is apparently hopeful that he’ll have the chance to return to reality television.

Will this change with Moon lead to a reconciliation for him with Lyssa? That much isn’t known yet, and many Dog the Bounty Hunter fans would guess that he will still have some tough days ahead as he continues to mourn Beth’s death. However, the decision to have Moon move out seems like a positive step forward for the star.