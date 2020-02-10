Luke Perry Fans Flip Out After He’s Snubbed During Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute

The late actor's last film was the highly nominated 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

Luke Perry fans are angry that he wasn’t included in the “In Memoriam” segment at this year’s Academy Awards. The actor, who died last March at age 52, appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was one of the most nominated films at the 2020 Oscars ceremony.

The “In Memoriam” segment featured singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas as they performed the Beatles classic “Yesterday” as the background to a photo montage of Hollywood stars who died in 2019 and early 2020. The first star tributed was Kobe Bryant, the late NBA legend who won an Oscar in 2018 for his film Dear Basketball. Other stars featured in the “In Memoriam” included movie icons Kirk Douglas, Doris Day, Peter Fonda, Danny Aiello and dozens more.

But fans took issue with several omissions, including Jan-Michael Vincent, Cameron Boyce, Tim Conway and Perry. Perry’s snub was especially noticeable because his last acting job in TV or film was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Perry played Wayne Maunder in the 2019 Quentin Tarantino film, which was released three months after his death and went on to become a Best Picture nominee at the 2020 Oscars.

While Perry was primarily known for his television roles in the hit series Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, the late actor had an impressive film career in movies including The Fifth Element, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 8 Seconds, Normal Life, Invasion and more.

In comments to ABC’s YouTube video of the “In Memoriam” segment, Perry’s fans blasted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the glaring omission of the late star.

“I can’t believe that they forgot about Luke Perry at The Oscars yesterday,” one fan wrote.

“Missing Luke Perry how RUDE!!” another added.

On Twitter, fans were even more fired up as they noted the “disrespectful” omission of Perry, who was personally selected by Quentin Tarantino to appear in his highly nominated film. Once Upon a Time In Hollywood also starred Best Actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio and Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt.

“Luke Perry wasn’t in the In Memorial??” one fan asked. “He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night!! Disrespectful!!”

“Luke Perry’s last movie was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” another added. “The man was more talented than most current actors’ left pinky. Can’t throw his photo up for.4 seconds at the Oscars? That’s some bullsh*t.”

The Motion Picture Academy is regularly called out for its omissions in the “In Memoriam” segment.

Last year, Variety noted that Carol Channing, Sondra Locke, Verne Troyer, Dick Miller, Kaye Ballard, and Rambo producer Andy Vajna were all omitted from the 2019 “In Memoriam” segment. At the time, Channing’s publicist Harlan Boll said he was “inconsolably heartsick” that the Motion Picture Academy would ignore one of its own members and an Academy Award nominee.