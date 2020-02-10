Alicia Keys’ Sons Learned How To Lip Read So They Can Understand Her During Silent Days On Tour

Alicia Keys will be embarking on another world tour later this year. The 39-year-old mom-of-two with husband Swizz Beatz — Egypt, nine, and Genesis, five — has taught her sons how to lip read so when she needs to rest her voice, they can understand her, per Music News.

This year, Keys will have a busy schedule performing shows back-to-back and she will be taking her kids with her. Her upcoming world tour titled after her first name, “Alicia – The World Tour,” will visit North America and Europe. When speaking to BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Wiley, she proved why their lipreading training will come in useful.

“The only thing is that it’s really hard because a lot of the time I have to save my voice. A lot of the time I can not speak, and I also have to sleep because if you can’t sleep you can’t sing,” the “Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart” hitmaker said.

“Kids don’t wanna sleep, they just wanna be up all night. I have to manage how to do that, but they’re very good at reading my lips. It’s a good writing exercise, they’ll write it on paper,” Keys continued.

The upcoming tour will be her first in seven years. When she performed on her 2013 “Set The World On Fire Tour,” she brought her eldest son with her on the road.

Her two children are looking forward to going on tour with their mom and might even make a special appearance at some of the shows.

Her youngest, Genesis, has told Keys that he wants to come on stage and sing with her which surprised Keys as she described him as shy, a little introverted and doesn’t like being in big crowds. The “You Don’t Know My Name” songstress believes he may do something on the tour if they practice something beforehand.

As for her oldest son, Egypt, he also seems keen to perform with Keys too.

“Egypt, when he was on tour with me before, he’d beg me to come on stage every night,” she expressed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Keys’ forthcoming tour will kick off in Europe in Dublin, Ireland, on June 5. She will continue across the U.K. and will finish the first leg in Krakow, Poland, on July 20.

As for the North American leg, the “Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down” chart-topper will begin shortly after on July 28 in Jacksonville, Florida, and will continue until September.

Due to demand, Keys has had to announce more dates for the leg.

Y’all are going crazy for these tickets!!! I love y’all so much!!! New dates were added in NY, LA and SF ???????????? See you soon! Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/YMlpo6gTiP pic.twitter.com/cuniKIjuy1 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) February 7, 2020

The tour is in support of her seventh studio album, ALICIA, which is scheduled to be released worldwide on March 30.