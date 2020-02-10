Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Shocks Bill With Devastating News

sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, February 11 reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will realize that Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) burden is too much for her to bear alone. Sally has just received a deadly diagnosis and Katie was with her when the doctor’s confirmed her fate. Katie will turn to Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) as she tries to work through the news herself.

Sally won’t be the only one reeling when her illness is revealed. Katie will also be shocked when the doctor tells Sally that she has only one month left to live. Until a short while ago, Sally was the epitome of good health and challenged life’s obstacles with the courage and conviction reminiscent of the great-aunt she’s named after.

Katie will leave the hospital and realize that she dares not keep this secret to herself. According to TV Guide, she will break her vow of silence and confide in her fiancé, Bill. She will tell Bill about Sally’s shocking diagnosis and stun him.

The soap opera spoilers video shows that Bill will be blown away when Katie tells him about Sally’s bleak future. Bill will be shocked when Katie reveals her devastating diagnosis. Only a short while ago, Bill reassured his son, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), that he was sure that Sally was only suffering from a broken heart. At the time, Wyatt wasn’t so sure that his father was correct.

“She’s dying?!” exclaims Bill. Never in his wildest dreams could have imagined that someone so young and vibrant would have a terminal illness.

Katie, who has also faced death in the past, will try to put herself in Sally’s shoes. She cannot imagine how Sally must be coping now that the doctors have told her that she can do nothing to improve her situation.

“She’s always ready for a fight. So, how terrifying it must be facing one that the doctors say she can’t win.”

Katie recently had a kidney transplant and knows how much she valued the support of her family and friends during that dark time. As someone who has been through something similar, she feels that Sally should not have to go through this alone. However, she may first ask Bill if she should break the news to other people as well.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie will try to persuade Sally to tell Wyatt the news. But Sally doesn’t want Wyatt’s pity. She doesn’t want him to reach out to her out of sympathy or a sense of guilt.

But Katie doesn’t believe that Sally should shut out Wyatt during the final period of her life. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie will tell Wyatt that Sally’s time is short and that she needs him.