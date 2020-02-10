Aussie Smokeshow Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Cleavage In Up-Close & Personal Selfie

Tarsha Whitmore’s most recent social media share has impressed her fans yet again. As those who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, the model regularly delights her followers with sexy snapshots. While Whitmore is most well-known for flaunting her killer figure in a number of NSFW outfits, she has also proven time and time again that she looks good in everything that she puts on her body.

In the most recent update, the beauty shared not just one but two images. Whitmore geotagged her location in Australia’s Gold Coast where she appeared front and center, looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. The social media star looked spectacular, wearing a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, and matte lipstick. The model styled her long, highlighted locks down in luscious waves that fell all the way down her chest.

Whitmore showed off some serious cleavage while clad in a low-cut top. To complete the ensemble, she rocked a chain-linked necklace that fell between her chest. In the second photo in the deck, the beauty posed in another up-close and personal shot, that time putting one hand behind her head and posing a little differently. Since the update went live on her page, it’s earned the stunner rave reviews.

In addition to over 9,000 likes, the post has also racked up over 80 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some of Whitmore’s fans commented on the photos to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and opted to weigh in with their choice of emoji instead.

“Love this look! Watching now…You’re so pretty GRL,” one fan raved, adding a few flower emoji to the end of their comment.

“Love you beautiful sweet sexy hot face and that body,” a second Instagrammer gushed in addition to an old school smiley face.

“Great close up queen,” another chimed in.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the bombshell has dropped jaws in a sexy look. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that she showed off her famous figure while clad in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and a form-fitting black tank top. The model’s red-hot look outfit showcased her toned and tanned legs and arms as well as plenty of cleavage once again. That shot racked up over 27,000 likes.