UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Brings The Heat In Black Teddy: ‘Keep It Spicy’

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste sizzled with a little help from her friends in a new Instagram post showcasing her Girlfriend Box Valentine’s Day lingerie.

Arianny was front and center in the series of two pictures that also featured two other women posed on a red background with red roses scattered on the floor. In the first shot, the model wore red high heeled booties while she crouched with her legs open, and she wore a deep v-neck sheer black teddy. The high cut, sexy lingerie also wrapped around her neck and had a strap that cut straight between Arianny’s ample cleavage. The UFC octagon girl wore her long brunette hair in soft curls, which fell down her back and over one shoulder. She kept her makeup light with a nude lip in the photograph. Dangling earrings and multiple bracelets completed the Overhaulin’ star’s smoldering holiday look.

On either side of Arianny sat a blond beauty who wore a sheer black bra that featured a unique band paired with high cut matching black thong panties. The model wore her hair in curls with a deep side part, and she accessorized the look with a short sparkly necklace. A brunette model posed on Arianny’s other side, and she had on the same black lingerie set that the blond modeled.

In her caption, Arianny encouraged her followers to keep things spicy for the upcoming holiday celebrating love. Instagram users loved Arianny’s post with more than 53,000 hitting the “like” button. Plus, hundreds left positive comments for the model in the comments section, praising her entrepreneurial spirit and sexy lingerie. Several also declared the look pure fire, as evidenced by a multitude of flame emoji.

“‪Are you a lion, tiger, or bear? Because OHHH MYYY! I hope you’re having a Happy Sunday Night, my beautiful and gorgeous angel,” wrote one follower.

“D*mn! Just stop please…seriously your IG page has been absolute fire lately……p.s don’t actually stop,” another fan pleaded.

“Look at this incredible amazing talented angel,” praised a third Instagram user.

“I just don’t know how I feel about putting a girlfriend in a box… Like do you use packing peanuts and bubble wrap? Do you need a fragile sticker? There are just so many questions,” a fourth fan joked about Arianny’s Girlfriend Box brand.

