Candice Swanepoel Rocks Impossibly Tiny Black Bikini Top In Stunning, Sunkissed Snap

Candice Swanepoel kicked off her week with a smoking hot new Instagram snap that is proving to be hard to ignore.

The latest look at the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s flawless figure was shared on Monday to the official Instagram page for her swimwear line, Tropic of C. In the photo, the South African bombshell was seen standing outside against a sea of tall, luscious greenery. She stared off in the distance with a sultry gaze as the golden sun spilled over her figure, giving the snap a natural, sunkissed filter.

Naturally, Candice was dressed head-to-toe in pieces from Tropic of C and, judging by the reaction of her fans, she certainly seemed to do her brand some justice. Her looked included the Praia bikini top in black — and impossibly tiny number that covered only what was necessary. It boasted thin shoulder straps that wrapped around her neck in a halter style, as well as minuscule, triangle-shaped cups that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. It also featured extra long ties that wrapped tight around Candice’s midsection to highlight her trim waist and abs.

Instead of a pair of matching bikini bottoms, the catwalk queen opted to wear her itty-bitty top with the Irie skirt, which is from her brand’s newly-launched I And I collection. The sustainable number was in the micro-stripe pattern and clung to her killer curves in all of the right ways. It also featured a thick, black waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, further accentuating her flat tummy and slender frame.

To accessorize her beachy ensemble, Candice sported a pair of oversized hoop earrings that added just the right amount of bling. She tied her blond tresses up in a messy bun and wrapped a red bandanna around her head to keep any loose locks from falling in front of her face. As for her glam, the babe opted for a minimal makeup look that included a shimmering highlighter and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans wasted no time in showing the stunner some love for her latest social media appearance. The steamy snap has racked up over 1,500 likes in less than one hour of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Some even took their admiration a step further by flocking to the comments section.

“Beauty,” one fan wrote shortly after the photo was posted.

Another seemed at a loss for words and simply used three heart-eyed emoji to express their love for the look.

This is hardly the first time Candice has flaunted her incredible bikini body on Instagram. Another recent addition to her own personal page saw her rocking a bold, red-and-black tie-dye two-piece while soaking up the sun in Kingston, Jamaica. The look proved popular with the model’s millions of followers, who awarded the upload more than 166,000 likes.