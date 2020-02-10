Bella Thorne Flaunts Her Body In A Tight Nude Gown

Actress Bella Thorne was one of the celebrities who attended the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party this year, and the bombshell got all dolled up for the occasion in a nude gown that clung to her curves. While pictures taken on the red carpet show that Bella rocked a romantic braided up-do for the actual event, she gave her fans a sneak peek while she was getting all dolled up in which her hair hung down around her shoulders, unstyled.

The gown Bella wore for the event featured a strapless neckline that was slightly asymmetrical. The neckline showed off her cleavage, and the bodice clung tightly to her slim physique before flaring out over her hips. The skirt of the dress featured a high-low hem, with the front coming just a few inches down her thoughts and showing off her slim legs, while the back cascaded down to the ground. The hem of the skirt had feathers in the same nude hue as the dress, and the whole look possessed an edgy yet feminine vibe.

Bella added a few accessories to finish off the ensemble, including some chunky bracelets, pearls, and a cross necklace that nestled right in her cleavage. She also had a few statement rings on, which were visible as she held her phone in a red case to take the selfie in a mirror lined with circular gems.

Bella tagged stylist Mikiel Benyamin in the picture, giving a bit of props to the team behind the scenes of her look. Her makeup in the snap appeared minimal as well, and Bella accompanied the selfie with a caption that asked her fans what they were wearing.

Bella’s eager followers couldn’t get enough of the intimate selfie, and the post racked up over 975,600 likes within just 18 hours, including a like from redheaded actress Madelaine Petsch. Many of Bella’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look, and quite a few answered her question as well.

“Won’t be able to compete with you that’s for sure LOL,” one fan said.

“Girrrl this dress is amazing!!! I swear ur photos light up my entire feed,” another follower added.

“How can you be so stunning,” one fan said.

Another follower was captivated by Bella’s flawless skin, and said “can you talk about your skin for a sec?!!!! The glow.”

Bella isn’t afraid to make a statement when it comes to her style, with both her clothing and her beauty looks. Just recently, as The Inquisitr reported, she opted to mix things up and add a hint of blue to her hair, coloring the tips of her tresses a vibrant ocean blue.