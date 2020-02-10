‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Captains Boat In Barely-There Yellow Swimsuit: ‘Squat Gains’

Lauren Drain’s most recent social media share is one of her hottest yet. As those who follow the mother of one on Instagram know, Drain has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her world-famous figure. She’s modeled a wide range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, and plenty of revealing workout apparel as well. In the latest video that was added to her popular page, the blond bombshell sizzled.

The former nurse geotagged her location at the Hoover Dam, where she appeared to be in her element. The short clip started off on Drain’s back, as she was operating a small boat like a seasoned pro. The social media star looked spectacular, wearing her long, blond locks down and straight while keeping her hair out of her face with a black-and-white patterned scarf. Drain also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

The bombshell wasn’t coy, as she flaunted her killer figure in a yellow thong swimsuit that dipped low down her back, offering views of her toned and tanned shoulders as well as her pert derriere. She did not specifically mention if the video post was a current one or a throwback, but one thing is for sure — she looked incredible.

The clip has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earning rave reviews from fans, racking up an impressive 18,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some Instagrammers took to the post to let Drain know that she looks amazing while many others dropped a line to tell her that she makes one sexy boat captain. A few more had no words, opting to flood the comments section with emoji instead.

“That’s the captain I want on my boat,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Gorgeous sexy sweet bottom round yummy,” a second fan added along with a series of various emoji.

“Beautiful goddess beautiful goddess beautiful goddess what a beautiful backside,” another admirer added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Drain sizzled in another sexy ensemble, that time in a flashback Friday post. In the killer clip, Drain posed in a studio, leaning against a window and flashing a small smile for the camera. The beauty left little to the imagination in a workout-inspired outfit that included a tight black sports bra and sheer black leggings, offering views of her taut tummy as well as her toned and tanned abs. That post also earned rave reviews.