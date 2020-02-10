Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In A Bold Gold Gown With A Plunging Neckline

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who is the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross, loves to rock fashion-forward styles on the red carpet and in her daily life. Tracee was one of the many celebrities who attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and she looked like a golden goddess in a stunning statement gown.

In the first snap in the series, Tracee showed off the gown to perfection. The whole look was crafted from a textured gold material, and the dress featured a plunging neckline that flaunted Tracee’s ample assets. The waist had a belt detail to emphasize her hourglass shape, and then clung to her hips and thighs before transforming into a long fringe bottom. The dress also featured a golden cape detail crafted from the same fabric, and Tracee held her arms out to show off the dimensions of the cape element of the couture gown. The look featured vertical striped details that elongated her body, and slightly sculptural shoulders that added to the avant-garde nature of the look.

Tracee allowed the dress to make the statement in her look, pulling her hair back in a sleek bun and wearing minimal makeup beyond a bold pink lip. The dress was from designer Zuhair Murad, who Tracee tagged in the caption of the post, and she also made sure to tag her glam squad behind the look.

In the second slide from her Instagram update, Tracee shared a short video that showcased how stunning the dress was in action. She twirled on the carpet, and the light captured the details on the golden gown, giving her a magical sparkle.

In the fourth snap, Tracee gave her fans a better look at the back of the gown, which featured a simple cut-out detail that exposed nearly her entire back. The golden fabric cascaded down and made a major style statement.

Tracee’s fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning look, and the post receive dover 267,400 likes within just five hours, including a like from pop star Normani. Many of Tracee’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Showing us all how it’s done,” one fan commented.

Another follower was too overcome by the fierce look to find the right words, and said “Listen. I just cannot.”

“YOU ARE MORE RADIANT THAN THE SUN YOU EXTRAORDINARY QUEEN,” another fan exclaimed.

“Absolutely stunning,” one said.

Tracee has been having fun with her style lately, as always. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a bold Tom Ford look that likewise made a major statement. The gown she rocked was a maxi length with cut-out details throughout that highlighted the hot pink underlayer of the look for a truly stunning effect.